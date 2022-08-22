Williamsport, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective recently awarded its scholarships for the music school's upcoming year, handing out more than $17,000.

The Collective gave out 11 scholarships for the 2022-2023 semesters, totaling $17,325, with an additional $4,725 added to the Collective’s Financial Aid Fund. Funding was made possible through the generous donations of the local community, including both individual and corporate donors.

Each of the 11 scholarships awarded will cover one full year at the school.

In its 22nd year of serving the local community, the Uptown Music Collective has stood by its promise to never turn away a deserving student due to financial reasons — a policy in place since its founding in 2000. In its early days, teachers would accept students in need on a pro bono basis or the school would cover the expenses of the students’ lessons.

In 2009, the Collective offered its first scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, which was created and funded by a generous anonymous donor. That scholarship was soon followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by family and friends in memory of local businessman/musician Lew Gilberti. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is the steward of the Gilberti scholarship.

Five years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding scale discount rate that allows it to help even more students in need. Aside from the generous donations from individuals and local businesses, the financial aid being offered is the result of the school’s highly successful Scholarship Fundraising Concert held every January at the Community Arts Center.

“Our scholarship program continues to grow with each year that passes,” said Jared Mondell, UMC Assistant Executive Director. “We are so incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support this program continues to receive. We plan to continue to grow this program in the coming years with more merit- and needs-based scholarships, to be able to help as many current and potential Collective students that may need assistance.”

The 2022-2023 scholarship recipients include: Grace Godin, Hudock Capitol Group Scholarship; Mackenzie Hakes, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Scholarship; Lewis Shaffer, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Scholarship; Alyx Taylor, UPMC North Central Pa Scholarship; Madaket Saner, Chartwell Hotels Scholarship; Leah Batman, Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott Scholarship; Caiden Scarfo, Angelina’s Song Scholarship; Connor Evans, Colonel’s Community Scholarship, made possible by the UMC’s partnership with the local KFC restaurant in Loyalsock Township; Abigail Colone, Uptown Music Collective Staff Scholarship; Gabreon Godin, Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship; and Cali Mahoney, The Miller Family Scholarship in honor of Amanda Miller.

In the last 22 years, the Uptown Music Collective has grown from what many used to call “the best-kept secret in the Williamsport area” to one of the area’s most highly respected, non-profit educational organizations. The school is dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, from children as young as 3 years old to retired adults and everyone in-between. The Collective is known for its positive peer group, inspiring teachers and, a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.

Although the Collective is known for highly talented student performers, there is no previous experience needed to begin enrollment at the Collective. The Collective is set to begin its 2022 Fall Semester on Monday, Aug. 29. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction on drums, bass, guitar, piano and, vocals.

For more information about the Collective’s Scholarship Program, Partnership Program, or the school in general, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org for more details.

