Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is partnering with UPMC to host Free Friday Community Days throughout 2023.

Free Fridays will be offered on a quarterly basis with the next scheduled on Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Free Fridays are an excellent opportunity to continue connecting with our community,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “This is the perfect way to celebrate play in our community and just in time for the start of summer vacation.”

The museum invites children and families to learn, imagine, and play as they explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Free Fridays will also include special STEM and other hands-on activities.

“Healthy communities, like Lewisburg, thrive and become destinations in which people desire to call home,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Partnerships like this one provide the opportunity to ensure community members have equal access to health information, education, and services.”

Since its opening five years ago, the museum has engaged with over 120,000 children and their caregivers through both on and off site exhibits and programming. Likewise, the LCM participates in eight national programs and routinely partners with over thirty community organizations. Almost 10% of the museum’s annual visitation comes through one of its many Count Me In programs, which provides free or reduced admission.

The museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. For more information about this program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

