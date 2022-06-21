Lewisburg, Pa. — In addition to the traditional library fare of books, music, and movies, patrons at nearly a dozen local libraries can now check out free admission passes for the Lewisburg Children's Museum.

“Getting a free pass to visit the Museum is as simple as visiting your local library,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “We know there are more and more demands on a family’s resources, and we are so excited to expand a program aimed at making the Museum even more accessible.”

The new Cultural Pass program is made possible by the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation.

“There is a natural partnership between museums and libraries and we feel incredibly fortunate to partner with LCM," added Kris LaVanish, Executive Director of the Milton Public Library. "The Cultural Pass Program is a physical representation of our shared goals of equitable access, educational opportunity, and cultivation of curiosity.”

Almost a dozen local libraries will be participating, including: Beavertown Community Library, Degenstein Community Library, James V. Brown Library, Middleburg Community Library, The Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Public Library for Union County, and Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library.

“We are also very excited to partner with the LCM,” said Melissa A. Rowse, Library Director of the Degenstein Community Library. “I know that we will have a number of families take advantage of the passes, especially now with the rising cost of everything. This is a prime example of how our community works together.”

The passes help make the museum accessible to families of all incomes, explained Savanna Hovis, the museum's visitor services coordinator.

“This newest addition to our Count Me In initiative ensures a visit to the Museum fits into any family's budget, while also simultaneously promoting the benefits of both library and museum visitation," she said. "Our community has so many great resources.”

If a family has more than four guests in their party, additional admission may be purchased. Cultural Passes do not include parties, special events, or other educational programs.

For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

