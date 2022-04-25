Harrisburg Pa. — Repairs and upgrades to the Muncy Township Municipal Building will be funded through a state redevelopment grant, officials announced.

The township, which consolidated their municipal office, public works department, police department, and volunteer fire company into one building, expects the move to save taxpayers' money.

Funding for the building project was awarded from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to state Rep. Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union).

“The improvements made to the building will benefit the entire community, and better support our invaluable fire and police services," Hamm said. "I am proud to support this project.”

The building project addressed the repair of structural and water damage, as well as HVAC/electrical system upgrades. The project also included expansion of the facility to accommodate fire, police and maintenance departments. The RACP funds will specifically be used for upgrades made to the electrical system, plumbing improvements, mechanical work, and general construction which included site work/paving, drain spouting, concrete pads for generators and the installation of garage doors.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget. This program is for the acquisition and construction of economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. These are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of the Capital Budget Itemization Act to generate employment, tax revenue and other economic activity.

