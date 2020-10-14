Lycoming County, Pa. – The recycling drop off location at the Muncy Creek Township municipal building has become a place of unwanted household waste due to continued illegal dumping.

The Lycoming County Resource Management Services and Muncy Creek Township Officials announced they are considering closing the recycling drop off location due to continued misuse and dumping.

Certain individuals have been discharging waste at the recycling drop-off site including household waste, tires, unwanted plastic items, and more. Additionally, individuals have been leaving their recycling next to the containers instead of placing their items in the proper bins.

Leaving such items at the sites is an expense to the Township and ultimately to the taxpayers' dollars due to the costs of disposal and enforcement.

The Muncy Creek Township recycling drop off site will be permanently closing if this issue does not improve by the end of the year.

Muncy Creek Township Supervisors will be discussing the possible closure at the upcoming township meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Individuals wishing to participate in the discussion or voice their concerns may attend this meeting or write to the Muncy Creek Supervisors or call the Township Building.