Montgomery, Pa. — Though they may not draw much attention to themselves, Ken and Nancy (Styer) Eck of Muncy have been quietly serving their community for many years.

Eagle Grange #1 has taken notice of their many years of volunteer work and awarded them with the Grange Community Citizen Award.

Ken and Nancy have served in both their church and the general community. They are especially active in St. John's (Brick) Lutheran Church, Montgomery, and the Sunlight House food pantry in Muncy.

The Community Citizen Award was presented during a holiday dinner in Grange Hall attended by representatives from the church and pantry and Ken and Nancy's family members.

Attendees shared stories of the dedicated service that Ken and Nancy have given and continue to give. The evening also included the message "Be Passionate" by Lewisburg chalk artist Jeff Baker, who created an art piece live in front of the audience.

The Community Citizen Award is a nationwide program of the Grange to recognize individuals, couples, and groups that generously donate time, talent, and energy to the causes that strengthen the fabric of their communities.

