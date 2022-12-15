ken and nancy eck

Ken & Nancy Eck of Muncy display the etched glass Community Citizen Award presented to them by Eagle Grange #1 in recognition of the couple’s outstanding volunteerism to the surrounding community. The award was presented to them during the Grange’s December holiday dinner and program.

 Eagle Grange #1

Montgomery, Pa. — Though they may not draw much attention to themselves, Ken and Nancy (Styer) Eck of Muncy have been quietly serving their community for many years.

Eagle Grange #1 has taken notice of their many years of volunteer work and awarded them with the Grange Community Citizen Award.

Ken and Nancy have served in both their church and the general community. They are especially active in St. John's (Brick) Lutheran Church, Montgomery, and the Sunlight House food pantry in Muncy.

The Community Citizen Award was presented during a holiday dinner in Grange Hall attended by representatives from the church and pantry and Ken and Nancy's family members.

Attendees shared stories of the dedicated service that Ken and Nancy have given and continue to give. The evening also included the message "Be Passionate" by Lewisburg chalk artist Jeff Baker, who created an art piece live in front of the audience.

The Community Citizen Award is a nationwide program of the Grange to recognize individuals, couples, and groups that generously donate time, talent, and energy to the causes that strengthen the fabric of their communities.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.