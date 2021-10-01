Muncy -- The Muncy Cemetery is excited to receive a $10,000 grant from the Margaret Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. In 1976, founder Margaret E. Waldron set forth provisions in her will for the establishment of a trust "so that the community in which the settlor lives shall be permanently benefited" - Muncy Lycoming County.

The $10,000 grant will help fund a new cemetery sign, tree removal and replacement, trash baskets, landscaping, painting cannons and a privacy fence, which all total $19,000. The cemetery is honored to have Margaret Waldron among the 11,000 individuals that are eternally resting there. The components of this beautification project will be complete by the spring of 2022.

About Muncy Cemetery

Jacob Cooke founded Muncy Cemetery in 1857 as a non-profit community cemetery six years before Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport began. Over 164 years, the 46-acre cemetery now contains 18,916 developed and maintained burial sites, including the first burial in 1858 of a child of hotel keeper Jacob Robbins. Perpetual Care began during the 1800s when beloved seamstress Cassie Fredericks' life savings totaled $25, which her Rector donated toward her perpetual care upon her death.

Muncy Cemetery serves the community as a financially responsible, peaceful and pleasant eternal resting place, elevated with a great view; commemorating the lives of the interred and assisting descendants in maintaining and conserving the beautiful grounds; and optimizing the cemetery's potential as a cultural resource through education, preservation, and promotion of the Muncy Cemetery's unique heritage.

The Margaret Waldron Fund had $131,400 available to grant in 2021 for charitable purposes in the greater Muncy Community, including this grant to the Muncy Cemetery.