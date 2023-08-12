crosscutters yard sale 2023

A photo from last year's Community Yard Sale. This year's sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

 Williamsport Crosscutters

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters, in association with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, will be hosting an autumn Community Yard Sale at Muncy Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field this September.

Vendor spaces are available for $25 each and must be reserved by September 21. To reserve a space, fill out and submit a vendor form from Crosscutters.com or reserve a space by calling the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389.

The sale will be held on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors will set up their spaces to sell crafts, antiques, collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items, and food, all at bargain prices.

Whether as a vendor or as a shopper, the Crosscutters are eager to see you there!

