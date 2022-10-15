75th MUmmers Parade image
Beth Frear

 South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today.

A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region.

Here's a collection of photos from the event!

 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!