Mansfield, Pa. -- Last Saturday, 15 cadets from the Mansfield University Act 120 Municipal Police Academy provided a day of community service at the Mill Cove Environmental Area in Mansfield.

Mill Cove is a recreational and environmental area along Mill Creek, just north of Mansfield University. The cadets painted picnic tables, cleaned pavilions, moved brush piles, and assembled range targets.

The cadets were members of Mansfield University's Act 120 Municipal Police Academy, which is a 919-hour training program required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The academy is part of the MU Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI), a regional training center providing initial and continuing professional education for criminal justice practitioners, first responders, public safety professionals, and the public.

"Our cadets understand that community service is an integral part of policing" said Mark Thompson, training coordinator for the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute. "They happily volunteered their time to better their community."