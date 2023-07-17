Bloomsburg, Pa. — Big rigs, truck pulls, and demolition derbies are headed back to the Bloomsburg Fair this fall.

The Modified Truck Derby will take place on the first Wednesday of the fair in the Weis Markets Grandstand Arena, followed by the Big Rig Series finale on Friday. The popular demolition derby championship takes place Saturday afternoon and the Pro Street Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday night.

The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair will take place from Sept. 23-30.

Wed., Sept. 27: Modified Truck Derby, 7 p.m. Tickets $14 - $16

Fri., Sept. 29: Big Rigs Series Final, 7 p.m. Tickets $12 - $25

Sat., Sept. 30: Championship Demolition Derby, 1 p.m. Tickets $14 - $20

Sat., Sept. 30: Pro Street Truck & Tractor Pull, 7 p.m. Tickets $12 - $20

Tickets can be purchased online at bloomsburgfair.com/grandstand or in-person at the grandstand ticket office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 570-784-4949 (opt 6).