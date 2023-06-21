Wellsboro, Pa. — An upcoming charity ride will raise funds for the Wellsboro Shared Home thanks to several area businesses joining together.

The Wellsboro Shared Home, a personal care home established in a Victorian house in 1979, has partnered with Eisenhauer's Tioga County-Harley Davidson and the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro.

The ride will take place on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mr. Eduardo Macias, Vice President of the Williamsport chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), has invited his and other chapters to raise money for the residents at Wellsboro Shared Home.

Macias explained, “I joined about 6 years ago. I used to travel all over the country because of my job, and I couldn’t join CMA because I wasn’t staying at the same place for a long period of time. Once I found a good place to stay like Wellsboro, I was surprised that there was a chapter in Williamsport, so I joined.

I love to be part of CMA, the fellowship, the things discussed in our meetings, the enthusiasm of our leaders, meeting other CMA-ers, the mission... and of course, the rides. I always did enjoy riding for the ability to see more and breathe the different country smells, etc.

The mission attracted me the most, reaching out to the unsaved, bikers in particular.”

On ride day

The ride will start at Eisenhauer's at 2911 S. Main St., Mansfield with registration beginning at the pavilion at 9 a.m. Drivers and passengers must sign a standard waiver to participate. The fee to join is $20 per driver and $10 per passenger. All proceeds benefit the Wellsboro Shared Home, which currently houses 12 residents.

During registration time, participants can mingle and enjoy free coffee and donuts. Lunch will be provided upon return to the Eisenhauer's pavilion.

Riders will travel from Eisenhauer's down Old 15 South to Liberty; pass by and wave to the residents of the care home at 27 Bacon Street; take a break at Burnin' Barrel Grille; then turn around and take a return route back to Eisenhauer's.

For more information about the ride and the 100 mile round trip route, please contact Wendy Reber, Asst. Administrator for the Wellsboro Shared Home or Virginia at (570) 724-2300 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on a weekday.

