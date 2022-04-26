Moshannon EMS.jpg

The Moshannon Valley EMS agency was awarded a $1 million state grant.

 Moshannon Valley EMS

State College, Pa. — An EMS agency is getting a $1 million grant to build a new ambulance facility that will include a training space and fitness room, officials announced.

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, announced last week that Moshannon Valley EMS has been selected to receive the state grant to fund a new facility in Rush Township.

“I know the wonderful work that the folks at Moshannon Valley EMS do for our communities, so when I had the chance to help them find funding for their new ambulance facility, I went to bat for them – just like they do for us every day,” Conklin said. “MVEMS provides a critical service to the people of Philipsburg and the surrounding communities, and I want to thank everyone who has worked on this project.”

The $1 million state grant, awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will support the construction of a new ambulance facility with office space, training room, a staff fitness room, a service documentation room, staff lounge and kitchenette, sleeping rooms for six staff, and garage space for up to eight vehicles.

