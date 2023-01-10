Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has named a Montoursville native the director of nursing, associate degrees.

Amber L. Morgan holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master of Science in Nursing, with an emphasis in informatics, both from Grand Canyon University. She earned two nursing degrees from Penn College: a bachelor’s in 2017 and an associate degree in 2006.

Her experience includes supervisor of pediatrics, informatics nurse, and supervisor of the Nurse Family Partnership, all for UPMC Susquehanna. She has also been an RN for Bayada, providing home care for medically-complicated pediatric patients.

“Amber’s nursing leadership experience and knowledge of Penn College nursing have made her an ideal candidate for director of nursing, associate degrees,” said Tanae A. Traister, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are fortunate to have her as part of the division of nursing.”

Morgan began her Penn College employment in 2019 as an adjunct instructor, supervising nursing students at clinical sites. In 2022, she was named clinical director of nursing for the college. She began her duties as director of nursing, associate degrees, in the Fall 2022 semester.

She is a member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and holds informatics nursing certification.

Penn College offers associate, bachelor’s, and master’s level nursing degrees. To learn more, call 570-327-4525 or visit www.pct.edu/nursing. For information about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Sullivan County woman's pie makes award-winning debut at state fair