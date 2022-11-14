The time has come for Morgan Myles to perform again, and the viewers will decide her fate on tonight's show.

"Ok y’all!!! Here we go!! ITS UP TO YOU!!! I need your votes TOMORROW!!!" said Myles on her most recent social media post leading up to tonight's performance.

Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport with the Uptown Music Collective before relocating to Nashville and touring the country for the last ten-plus years.

Myles has spent the past week preparing for tonight's show. "The Voice" on NBC will transition from the show's judges picking who will move on to the viewers voting.





1.) Download THE VOICE APP or vote at NBC.COM/VOICEVOTE

2.) You can vote up to 10x per email address online and the app; that’s 20 votes!

3.) Voting starts at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST Monday and voting ends Tuesday at 7 a.m. EST/6 a.m. CST!

