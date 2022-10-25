Christian Smith is one of 34,000 students in the nation to be recognized for standout success on the preliminary SATs.

A member of the Class of 2023, student earned the recognition of a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The principal of Montoursville Area High School will issue Smith a letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

Students who received the commended recognition will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship Awards.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.