Montoursville Area School District announced today that they will be moving to remote learning through January 8, 2021. The district released a statement this afternoon acknowledging the move to virtual instruction.

"Out of concern for our families, staff, students and community, the Montoursville Area School District will immediately move to remote instruction through January 10, 2021 and return to in-person instruction on January 11, 2021." a statement from the district said.

During this time, students will be required to follow their normal work day schedule logging in on their devices and attendance will be taken. Daily meals will also be available for pickup on school days from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobbies of each school.

The move comes just a day after the Williamsport Area School District announced their move to remote learning through January 8 as well.

"Students districtwide will maintain their remote learning using Schoology, following their regular academic schedules" a statement released by the Williamsport District said. "At this time, the district plans to return to five-day, in-person instruction beginning Monday, Jan. 11. We will continue to closely monitor and track county data, and any changes or updates to this plan will be communicated to you via the district’s website, social media and SwiftK12 system" it continued.

Meals will be available for pick up from 2:30-4 p.m. at Williamsport Area High School, from 3-4 p.m. at Williamsport Area Middle School, and from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at all primary and intermediate schools.

Students are not required to pick up meals at the school they attend.

Both districts anticipate full in person learning resuming on Monday, January 11.