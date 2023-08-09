Montgomery, P.a. — Borough council recently voted to appoint a new mayor, but right after, that person decided they didn’t want the job after all.

Of two candidates who submitted a letter of interest for the appointment following the borough’s announcement of the vacancy in June, the other was disqualified for not meeting the residency requirement. The mayor must be a registered voter of any political party residing in the borough for at least one year.

“I wish we could get more people involved,” said Rocky Sanguedolce, interim mayor. The borough council president, he temporarily replaces former mayor Ed Alexander, who resigned in May after moving outside borough limits.

Pennsylvania state legislators are among the highest-paid in the U.S., and salaries of Lycoming County elected officials consistently increase with cost-of-living, plus benefits. In Williamsport, city council recently made modest salary adjustments, the first time since 1972, only after eliminating their own health insurance benefits.

Along with local school board members, no elected official in Montgomery, including the mayor, receive any sort of financial compensation. Sanguedolce, a self-employed businessman, believes people want to serve their communities, but the problem is many cannot afford to volunteer their time.

“It’s understandable we didn't get a lot of applicants,” he said. Sanguedolce will continue as interim mayor until an appointment is made, and urged those interested to “apply as soon as possible,” ideally in time for borough council’s September 12 meeting.

As mayor, attending council meetings and reporting on borough business from time-to-time are among expected ceremonial duties. While council votes on matters, the mayor votes only to break a tie. With an option to seek election, the appointment for mayor ends December 2025.

“I hope somebody would step up to the plate,” Sanguedolce said. “This is a perfect opportunity to get involved in American democracy at a micro-level.”

Questions or letters of interest to be appointed mayor should be directed to: Donna Miller, borough coordinator, 35 S. Main St., or email: donnajmiller1@comcast.net.