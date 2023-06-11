Montgomery, P.a. — With a multi-million dollar construction project possibly on the horizon, school district officials met Thursday as part of an ongoing process to determine financials on proposed additions and renovations for Montgomery Area High School Athletic and Community Center.

Mounting problems in the buildings means it's becoming too costly to maintain current facilities, the district says. But with a declining population and half the student body considered impoverished, some borough officials are concerned about raising taxes.

Thursday's meeting turnout was “underwhelming,” according to borough Acting Mayor, Rocky Sanguedolce. He was temporarily appointed to replace Ed Alexander, who recently resigned.

“It was disappointing,” Sanguedolce said about the meeting. “I didn't agree with the points and justifications and reasons they listed as to why they wanted to move forward.”

Multiple options were presented to the district in August by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg. Of the $35 million projected cost, $28,906,820 is budgeted for structural costs, fees, movable fixtures, equipment; another $6,155,518 will go for site work, renovations, contingency, and soft costs. Sanguedolce said the $35 million price is going to double by the time the projected is completed.

Sanguedolce, with two children in the school district, decided against speaking on Thursday, saying he assumes the project is "a done deal." It’s uncertain if the district will even receive necessary approvals to move forward though, he added. The district, to his understanding, has not reached out to appropriate municipal authorities regarding the project.

Following this fall's elections, a new school board could be in place by December, Sanguedolce. It’s not right for a board to vote on large spending projects during an election where some current members aren’t running, Sanguedolce stated.

“I don’t think it’s right,” he said. “They're not running for re-election. They’re not standing by what they’re voting on.”

Montgomery joins Lycoming County’s seven other school districts who in recent years have all gone through renovation or rebuilding projects, generational upgrades addressing long-term structural deficiencies. All shared a recurring theme: inevitability. A 2015 Building Condition Survey revealed “more deficiencies than the district was able to repair due to financial constraints at the time.” A $3 million renovation was completed that summer. Near the 10-year mark, a districtwide facility study was done in 2021.

“It is difficult to balance all needs throughout the district with limiting funds,” district officials previously stated. The district, they said, is facing mounting and multiple facility problems and a decision needs made whether to upgrade or keep feeding money into maintaining aging infrastructure.

Shrinking tax base

District population has steadily declined since 2000. Combined with Montgomery borough, plus Clinton, Brady, and Washington townships, population is under 8,000. The school district has acknowledged the small size of its tax base.

According to U.S. News, half the student body are identified as “economically disadvantaged.” The Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center says 58% of Montgomery’s students live 185% below Federal Poverty Level as evidenced by free or reduced meal program eligibilities.

Property owners anticipating an .84 mil tax increase each year over the next four will pay approximately $670 more on a $200,000 property, according to Sanguedolce, who owns several dozen properties. Renters, along with elderly, “bare the brunt” of tax increases, he said in April.

District parent Amber Wilt, a former borough council member, said the district should have done a community poll. She also expressed concerns about an extra tax burden on older taxpayers. More than half the school district population is over the age of 40, according to Census Report.

“If they have no family going to the school district, this does nothing for them,” Wilt said.

The burden taxpayers are being asked to carry by the school district is greater than what the borough has placed on its own taxpayers in the last decade, Sanguedolce said. It is important to remember, he added, the borough eventually will also have to increase taxes just to meet its own needs.

The next school board meeting is 7 p.m. on Tues., July 18, in the Administrative Board Room, 120 Penn St.

