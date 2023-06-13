Montgomery, Pa. — Called a “proud Montgomery moment” in 2022, the upcoming second-annual River Fest on June 16 and 17 will have even more activities, events, vendors, and crafts than the first.

A float from Susquehanna Boat Club to Montgomery Park kicks off festivities at 3 p.m. Friday will feature a live broadcast by Bigfoot Country WCFT-FM. Mascot “Yeti” will be giving out merchandise.

Event co-host Orlando Rodriguez, owner of Richport Adventure Co., will oversee multiple water activities. Hidden tokens along the float, a new addition, can be redeemed at different vendors on Saturday.

More than 100 different vendors are expected to attend. Organizers say “any sort of food you can think of will be there.”

Saturday’s band lineup includes Van Wagner at 4 p.m. followed by Log Run Road, Quarterstick, then Willie Jack & The Northern Lights until 9:30 p.m.

Saturday visitors will find vendors, crafts, and numerous events to keep everyone busy for hours. Educational-based activities will be present. Custom knife making, glass blowing demonstrations, and sand art, are among many things happening.

A first-of-its-kind cardboard boat race is Saturday. Teams are expected as far away as State College and Gettysburg.

Main sponsors of the event include UPMC, Halliburton, and Coastal Chemical. Organizers also thanked Lamar Advertising, and Riverside Campground.

River town history

On Friday at dusk, a 30-foot screen will show “Last Raft,” sponsored by Muncy Historical Society. Afterwards, a presentation about the 1972 flood, sponsored by Dennis Gruver, Montgomery Emergency Management Agency coordinator.

Event co-organizer Troy Kitner said it’s important that people know what a river town like Montgomery “is all about.”

Kitner said not many visitors, including Little League visitors who pack Riverside Campground each August, realize the second-chartered Little League field in history is only feet away. A new sign marker went up this year.

“It’s one of the largest river front parks in Lycoming County,” he said. “This town has had a great history. It has just died off over the years.”

His wife, co-organizer Laura Kitner, says they want to bring people out from every generation. Troy noted the boat regatta that is now held in Lock Haven originally started in Williamsport until 1985. He said a decades-old hydroplane racing boat from the first regatta will be displayed.

Sponsorships for River Fest this year, he said, “were huge. We also have a lot of smaller sponsors. Word got out how good last year was.”

The Kitners are the owners of TK Tackle, 223 Main St., Watsontown, and lead organizers of River Fest. They reached out to every possible entity they could, they said, including the Penitent Souls Motorcycle Club, to assist with parking.

River Fest is Laura’s “brainchild,” according to Troy. It began as “a small festival on the water.”

“I never thought it would be this epic,” Laura said. “We thought it would just be a couple people.”

It quickly grew to more than a couple, with the possibility of more than 700 people attending at once. Food vendors sold out last year. This will be the biggest event the park has ever seen, Laura believes.

Enthusiasm for more community events is real. Other communities have reached out with interest about what’s been happening in Montgomery in recent years, according to Laura.

Montgomery is improving

Montgomery’s population is 1,570. As of 2020, 31% of the borough is under age 18.

“It’s all about the energy,” said Councilmember Laurel Green, parks and recreation committee chair. Green is a vocal cheerleader for Montgomery. Seeking re-election, she was instrumental reopening Montgomery’s skate park in 2020. She spearheads the borough’s large 4th of July celebration.

“We need things for kids to do on the river,” Green said. “We exploded with River Fest.”

A success on just one month of planning, River Fest 2022 was intended to bring people together as a community, Green said. “It doesn't matter your political affiliation or financial status. People just smiling and coming together is what this is all about,” she added.

Montgomery’s park looks better now than it has in decades, Laura Kitner said. Earth Day 2023, volunteers picked up 800 pounds of garbage at the park, and along Black Hole Creek running into the river. People now say you can sit at the park and enjoy looking at the Susquehanna River, Troy added.

Working with Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and Susquehanna River Keepers, the Kitners run the non-profit Link’d Outdoorz, linking older with younger adults promoting outdoor activities. They have performed other park cleanups.

“We want to get people outdoors by any means,” he said. “It’s neat to get people to participate.”

