Montgomery, Pa. -- The skateboard park in Montgomery Borough is getting a face-lift, and will be opening back up for public use soon.

Through the cooperative efforts of the Borough, the Montgomery Community Development Committee, and the Riverside Roadhouse and Campground, work is currently underway in the Borough's park to revamp and rehabilitate the enclosed skateboard park.

The park has been closed for several years due to safety concerns.

"Numerous community members and local business owners have been asking for a few years why it [the park] was not being utilized and were told safety issues and nothing more," said Montgomery Councilwoman, Laurel Green. "Now, we have a new council that truly cares about our community and we made it our mission to bring our community what they deserve."

Over the next several weeks, the pavement will undergo crack repair and sealing. The skateboard ramps will be repositioned on the east side of the space. The west side of the enclosed area will be redesigned to include two pickle ball courts and two new basketball hoops.

In addition, the grassy area just across from the skateboard park is now home to a new volleyball net; this net can also be lowered to badminton height. It is BYOB, however, so make sure to bring you own ball or badminton set with you.

The Borough plans to complete the park renovations within the next few weeks.

"I would like to thank our Montgomery CDC, my fellow Montgomery Borough Council members as well as the owners of Riverside Roadhouse for their time, effort, financial support and overall shared love of this community," said Green.

"Our community will benefit from this park being renovated and reopened by this giving our community and visitors a place to go where they can skate safely, a place to go play basketball, a place to play pickle ball, a place to go play volleyball. Overall, somewhere that will keep them off of the streets and out of traffic so they can do what they love safely."