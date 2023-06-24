Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will crawl with 4–wheel drive vehicles from across the country next month at the 36th annual monster truck show.
The A&A Auto Stores Summer 4–Wheel Jamboree will take place July 7–9. This year’s infield show will feature a never–before–seen performance with six monster trucks, 30 mega trucks and mud bog racing with new rules and a new bog setup.
Come see the legendary 4x4 cruise and the burnout challenge, watch the fireworks, or take a ride on the Sergeant Smash monster truck during the two–day event.
On Saturday, the popular cornhole tournament returns at 2 p.m Signups begin at 1 p.m. at the Free Stage bandshell. Cost is $10 per person or $20 per team; prizes will be awarded to the top teams.
Gates are open from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m. on Friday ; 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets purchased online through July 6: One–day adult (ages 13+) $16; one–day child (ages 3–12) $4. Weekend Pass adult $25; Weekend Pass child $8 Weekend passes are only available online through July 6.
On–site and online prices starting July 7: One–day adult $20; one–day child $5; Children under 3 are free. Military members can purchase $10 tickets with valid ID.
Here's the full schedule of events for the weekend:
FRIDAY, JULY 7
- 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Participant Registration/Credential Pick–Up
- 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Mayhem Monster Truck Rides ($15 Cash Only)
- 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Cruise Route Sponsored by General Tire
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shop the Performance Marketplace
- Noon – 12:30 p.m. Mud Bog Racing (Class 2)
- 12:30: Mud Bog Racing (Class 4)
- 2:30: Resilient Truck Challenge (Rounds 1 & 2)
- 3: One–Ton Class (Rounds 1 & 2)
- 3:30: Mega Truck Racing (Rounds 1 & 2)
- 6:30: Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Truck Parade to Infield
- 7: Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Intros
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – National Anthem
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Qualifying
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Mini Monster Qualifying
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Best Trick
SATURDAY, JULY 8
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Participant Registration/Credential Pick–Up
- 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Mayhem Monster Truck Rides ($15 Cash Only)
- 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Cruise Route Sponsored by General Tire
- 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Shop the Performance Marketplace
- 9:30: Show–N–Shine Seminar at Main Stage
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Show–N–Shine Judging
- 11: Mud Bod Racing (Class 1)
- Noon: Mud Bod Racing (Class 3)
- 12:30: Driver Q&A/ Autograph Session/ Draw Pairings (Monsters, Megas, and One–Tons)
- 1–4 p.m. Cornhole Tournament registration, practice and play at Free Stage
- 1:45: Side–by–Side Shootout (N/A Class)
- 2:15: Side–by–Side Shootout (Turbo Class)
- 2:45: Resilient Truck Challenge (Round 3)
- 3:15: Resilient Truck Challenge (Round 4)
- 3:45: 1–Ton Class (Round 3)
- 4: Mega Truck Racing (Round 3)
- 5: 1–Ton Class (Round 4)
- 5:15: Mega Truck Racing (Round 4)
- 6:30: Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Truck Parade to Infield
- 7: Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Intros
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – National Anthem
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Racing (Round 1)
- Side–By–Side Shootout – N/A Championship
- Round Resilient Truck Challenge Championship Round
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags Racing (Round 2)
- 1–Ton Class – Championship Round
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags Racing (Round 3)
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Mini Monster Freestyle
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags Monster Truck Freestyle
SUNDAY, JULY 9
- 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Participant Registration/Credential Pick–Up
- 9 a.m. – 1:45pm Mayhem Monster Truck Rides ($15 cash only)
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Show–N–Shine Judging
- 9 a.m. – 2:30pm Cruise Route
- 9 a.m. – 3:00pm Shop the Performance Marketplace
- 10:30: Mud Bog Racing (Class 6)
- 11:15: Mud Bog Racing (Class 5)
- noon: Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Truck Parade to Infield
- 1: Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Intros
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – National Anthem
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Mini Monster Freestyle 1
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Monster Truck Race Finals
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Mini Monster Freestyle 2
- Outlaw Monster Truck Drags – Tandem Freestyle
- 2:15: Burnout Competition
- 2:30: Show–N–Shine awards ceremony at Main Stage