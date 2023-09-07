Community members in need will have access to a mobile food pantry at select locations in northcentral Pennsylvania this September.

In partnership with Geisinger, the New Love Center has created the mobile pantry to bring healthy food to individuals and families with food insecurity across Clinton and Lycoming counties.

Upcoming dates and locations:

• Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to noon and Sept. 21, 2-4 p.m., Cogan House Township Building, 4609 PA 184, Trout Run

• Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, noon to 3 p.m., Renovo Emerald Fire Department, 230 11th St., Renovo

• Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Geisinger Medical Center Muncy, 255 US-220, Muncy

• Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Camp Susque, 47 Susque Camp Rd., Trout Run

Eligibility for the food distribution program is based on state income guidelines. The New Love Center team can assist in determining eligibility on site. Attendees should bring identification to verify they reside in Clinton or Lycoming County (i.e. a driver’s license showing current address or a utility bill).

For more information about the New Love Center’s mobile food pantry, visit thenewlovecenter.com or connect with the center on Facebook.