Both Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball are continuing their negotiations toward a long-term contract that would keep both sides in partnership for the foreseeable future.

The ongoing negotiations mean Williamsport’s Single-A program could possibly lose its affiliation with the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball. The Crosscutters released a statement Sunday regarding the negotiations and assured fans of the teams no decisions have been made and both sides are working hard toward an agreement.

“Despite recent articles to the contrary, there has been no agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball on contraction or any other issues regarding the Professional Baseball Agreement, due to expire after the 2020 season,” the Crosscutters said through a statement released on April 26. “The respective negotiating teams of MiLB and MLB are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future. The Crosscutters look forward to continuing to be part of the Williamsport landscape in 2021 and beyond.”