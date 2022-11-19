Lock Haven, Pa. — A 17-year-old who went missing Thursday has been found and is safe, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.

A massive search had been underway for the autistic teen, who was last spotted near the Lock Haven YMCA on East Water Street around 7 p.m. He was barefoot and shirtless, with only a blanket for warmth in freezing temperatures, police said.

Residents joined police and fire crews in a land and river search that ended late Friday night when the boy was found.

Sheriff Kerry Stover posted an update on the search Friday, thanking law enforcement, firefighters, local business owners, and residents who helped canvass the town.

"As I walked around searching last night, I spoke with several people. As we came closer to each other, I would speak first saying I was the Sheriff and we are looking for a missing teen and then they would stop me.," the post read. "They said they saw this and were out walking the streets looking too. I wish we could have this sense of togetherness more often folks. That's how it should be if you ask me. Yup, we can disagree but we sure can come together when needed. Let's have more of the work together without the need."