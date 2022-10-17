Renovo, Pa. — Miss Isabella English, 17, of Bucktail was honored this weekend as the PA State Flaming Foliage Queen.

According to Clinton County's Record-Online, "Bella" English is the daughter of Emily and Philip English, and sister of Lola, all of Renovo.

This year's Queen is president of her school's National Honor Society. She is on student council, in the Varsity and Environmental clubs, is Class Secretary, and plays basketball and tennis. Bella is a lifeguarding in the summer, loves her animals, and also belongs to the Central PA Tennis Club.

Her post-high school plans include attend college to become a pediatrician. Bella escort was Ashton Intallura.

[Scroll for a photo gallery of the parade, festival, and sights around Renovo, Pa.]

The pageantry and tradition of the 73rd annual festival and parade, however, took place Saturday under a blue sky marked with passing white clouds. The winds were stiff enough to blow the Flaming Foliage Festival contestants' hair into their faces as they perched in their vehicles, some in the beds of trucks, other riding atop sports cars.

Meet the contestants:

The streets of Renovo were lined with crowds to watch the procession of marching bands, community groups, and the occasional political candidates' floats, and for the kids, to catch all the candy they could.

And the trees, decked mostly in yellows, provided a backdrop to the festivities that only nature can.

The foliage in Clinton County has not yet reached its peak, according to DCNR, so if you missed the weekend festival in Renovo, you still have time to see plenty of flaming leaves.

