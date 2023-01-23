Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is holding an opening reception for an exhibit of miniature oil paintings by local artist Maureen Babb.

The reception for “Life in Miniature” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 2-4 p.m.

Babb is a well-known member of the Wellsboro Art Club who works in a variety of media. She will give an artist’s talk at 3 p.m. to explain how she started making these tiny paintings. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public.

Babb, who is originally from Jersey Shore, took oil painting lessons as a teenager, but did not paint in the medium again until four years ago. When she first took up the brush again, she decided try her hand at miniatures to see how it went. She uses her own photographs as inspiration for each piece.

“You just don’t know what you can do unless you try,” Babb said.

“Life in Minature” will be on display in the Atrium Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center from Saturday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 26. The Gmeiner is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library.

Admission to the gallery is free.

