Milton, Pa. – After 46 years of dedicated volunteer work for Meals on Wheels at RiverWoods Senior Living Center, 91-year-old Mary Ellen Bartholomew of Milton deserved recognition.

For her outstanding dedication, the United Methodist Association has awarded her the 2020 Mission Award. She was one of only three individuals selected for the award across the United States.

Mary Ellen was invited to accept the award at a ceremony in Boulder, Colorado, but due to the pandemic the ceremony was cancelled. Instead, RiverWoods Marketing Assistant Allison Kauffman presented Mary Ellen with the award at her daughter’s home in Lewisburg on September 5. Several of Mary Ellen’s children were on hand for the presentation.

Mary Ellen started volunteering for Meals on Wheels in 1972. She learned about the meal delivery program at her church, Trinity Episcopal Church in Milton. She decided to team up with her best friend Jane Kaar to deliver meals to those who were homebound in the community.

Mary Ellen has continued that delivery for more than four decades, now delivering meals with her daughter Carolyn Daniloff. They have about 16 stops and 20 meals to deliver on their route in the Milton area.

Mary Ellen said she was extremely honored to receive the Mission Award and said she never thought about how many years she’s been volunteering, “I don’t think that far ahead. I just go ahead and do what’s there now to be done… and if it’s still there when I’m still here… I’ll do it.”

She added, “There are people who do not see anyone else but you that day and it always makes you feel good to see their smile and that they are happy to see you. My grandson Nicholas has gone with me. He would carry the bag in, and I’ll tell you, when those people saw a young person, they just light up. It just makes you feel good to make somebody else feel good.”

Aside from Meals on Wheels, Mary Ellen was also was a hospice volunteer, delivered communion elements to members of her church who were unable to attend worship, was active on the Milton School Board, and served as a Meals on Wheels board member.