A new type of Earth Day celebration is coming to Milton this year with the unveiling of a museum exhibit on the natural history of the area.

The inaugural exhibit of the Milton Municipal Museum, Planted in Place, will first open to the public Earth Day weekend. The museum is located at the former Miltonian Building.

The exhibit will open on Friday, April 21 for a tour and light refreshments, and again on Saturday, April 22 for an Earth Day celebration with fun activities. The Friday reception will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and Earth Day celebrations will take place from 11-2 p.m. Saturday.

"Planted in Place" is designed to be a walk through the culture of late 1800s and early 1900s Milton by taking from historic materials, including Sanborn insurance maps and documentation of the plant communities on the Milton State Park island and riverbank.

The exhibit is the result of a partnership between The Improved Milton Experience and an interdisciplinary collaboration of more than 70 students, faculty, and staff from History, Biology, Environmental Studies, Management, and the Center for Sustainability & the Environment at Bucknell University.

Funding for this project is provided by Bucknell University’s Office of Civic Engagement through a Campus-Community Collaborative Research Grant, The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), and the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment.

The exhibit will remain open on select days through May 20.

Saturday Schedule of Events:

11 a.m. - Family-friendly activities

11:30 a.m. - Walking Tour of Downtown Milton

12 p.m. - Free Hot Dogs and Burgers Live music by Runaway Stroller & outdoor activities will be available throughout the day.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.