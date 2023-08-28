Milton, Pa. — The Milton Harvest Festival returns this September for a week of celebrations, bringing together area community members as the fall season gets underway.
The festival features a craft show, pageants, bicycle race, concerts, 5K race and more. Enjoy the entertainment and exhibits while browsing the arts and crafts and food vendors. Opening weekend begins with a 28-mile bike race that begins at the municipal building on Filbert Street at 9:30 a.m.. The popular pet parade also begins at 9:30 at M&T Bank on Elm Street. The Princess Pageant ends the night at 7 p.m. at the Milton High School auditorium.
Festival goers can try their hand at pumpkin rolling on Monday night from 5-6 p.m., and listen to an evening of music with the Harvest Pops Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Harvest Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., starting at 1200 N. Front Street and ending at the ConAgra parking lot of South Front Street.
The free festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in downtown Milton. Find the schedule of events on the festival website. Vendors spaces are still available, but the Sept. 1 deadline to register is fast approaching.
For questions, contact Festival Chairman Derek Longan at the harvestfestivalartsandcrafts@gmail.com.