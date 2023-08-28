Fall pumpkins
Milton, Pa. — The Milton Harvest Festival returns this September for a week of celebrations, bringing together area community members as the fall season gets underway.

The festival features a craft show, pageants, bicycle race, concerts, 5K race and more. Enjoy the entertainment and exhibits while browsing the arts and crafts and food vendors. Opening weekend begins with a 28-mile bike race that begins at the municipal building on Filbert Street at 9:30 a.m.. The popular pet parade also begins at 9:30 at M&T Bank on Elm Street. The Princess Pageant ends the night at 7 p.m. at the Milton High School auditorium.

Festival goers can try their hand at pumpkin rolling on Monday night from 5-6 p.m., and listen to an evening of music with the Harvest Pops Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Harvest Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., starting at 1200 N. Front Street and ending at the ConAgra parking lot of South Front Street. 

The free festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in downtown Milton. Find the schedule of events on the festival website. Vendors spaces are still available, but the Sept. 1 deadline to register is fast approaching. 

Vendor List:

  • Smokin Bill
  • Knights Of Columbus
  • Milton Public Library
  • Country Vale Alpacas
  • Leslie's Closet
  • Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
  • Spare Moment Creations
  • Reba Rohrer
  • League Of Women Voters Of Northumberland
  • A & D Designs Boutique
  • PhotoWhere Photography
  • Daisy Meadow Co.
  • Karen's Craft Utopia
  • Wild Ivy Permanent Jewelry
  • Community Mennonite Fellowship
  • Beautiful Addiction Salon
  • Furmanos
  • Left Hand Pottery and Bracelets by Harper
  • Team Greg
  • United in Christ Lutheran Church
  • Fern Hill School
  • Buffalo Valley Baristas
  • MAR Clay Creations
  • Crafts w/Jasmine & Justin
  • Just Fudge It & The Big Chee Pa Pa Dave's Cotton Candy
  • Jammin' With Helen
  • Kindling Memories Candle Co.
  • Lorraine's Bowtique & Crafts
  • Treasured Teddies & More
  • Ballengee Farm
  • Cackling Crafters
  • Mostly Mutts
  • Chienne Pawtisserie, LLC
  • B & D Tackle
  • Dear Universe
  • Marly's Handcrafted Creations
  • Mindfully Made Mama Country Hobbles Craft Shop
  • Beads By Stacy
  • St. Joesph Church
  • Scenes Of Pennsylvania
  • Hackenberg Apiaries
  • H & R Block
  • Tara's Treasures
  • Ronald J. Bonett
  • Gnosis Coffee Roasters
  • Watch Me Bloom
  • Bee's Clay Cache
  • Leon's Jewelry
  • Deadwood Designs
  • Tim's Treasured Trinkets
  • Artnplantpaige
  • Strange Afterglow
  • Willow's Country Creations
  • IV Coffee Co.
  • Cheer Bows Made By A Cheer Mom
  • Pineswamp Woodturning
  • D & K Studio of Dance
  • Gunzey's Hot Sausage
  • Charlie's Corner
  • Jordanna Adams LLC
  • OIP
  • Centro Cristiano de Restauracionn
  • Smokin Bob's BBQ
  • Just Cats
  • Cheese Louise Cheesecakery
  • Boof Biscuit Company
  • WestWind Jewelry
  • The Miss Cupcake & Let's Make Whoopie
  • Autumn Woods Soap
  • Evangelistic Ministries
  • Tarry Shop
  • Myriads By Melissa
  • Crafty Creations By L & D
  • Simply Willow Creations
  • Furry Ninja Creations
  • Valley Custom Crafts
  • Twisted Twin Jewelry Design
  • Speckled Pear
  • Sweet Meadow Bath Co.
  • Dawn's Craft Creations
  • Jewelry Designs By Sunny
  • HandyCrafts LLC
  • Baked On The Hill
  • Amanda Sledgen's Photography 

For questions, contact Festival Chairman Derek Longan at the harvestfestivalartsandcrafts@gmail.com.

 

