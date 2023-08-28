Milton, Pa. — The Milton Harvest Festival returns this September for a week of celebrations, bringing together area community members as the fall season gets underway.

The festival features a craft show, pageants, bicycle race, concerts, 5K race and more. Enjoy the entertainment and exhibits while browsing the arts and crafts and food vendors. Opening weekend begins with a 28-mile bike race that begins at the municipal building on Filbert Street at 9:30 a.m.. The popular pet parade also begins at 9:30 at M&T Bank on Elm Street. The Princess Pageant ends the night at 7 p.m. at the Milton High School auditorium.

Festival goers can try their hand at pumpkin rolling on Monday night from 5-6 p.m., and listen to an evening of music with the Harvest Pops Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Harvest Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., starting at 1200 N. Front Street and ending at the ConAgra parking lot of South Front Street.

The free festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in downtown Milton. Find the schedule of events on the festival website. Vendors spaces are still available, but the Sept. 1 deadline to register is fast approaching. Vendor List: Smokin Bill

Knights Of Columbus

Milton Public Library

Country Vale Alpacas

Leslie's Closet

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

Spare Moment Creations

Reba Rohrer

League Of Women Voters Of Northumberland

A & D Designs Boutique

Milton Public Library

PhotoWhere Photography

Daisy Meadow Co.

Karen's Craft Utopia

Wild Ivy Permanent Jewelry

Community Mennonite Fellowship

Beautiful Addiction Salon

Furmanos

Left Hand Pottery and Bracelets by Harper

Team Greg

United in Christ Lutheran Church

Fern Hill School

Buffalo Valley Baristas

MAR Clay Creations

Crafts w/Jasmine & Justin

Just Fudge It & The Big Chee Pa Pa Dave's Cotton Candy

Jammin' With Helen

Kindling Memories Candle Co.

Lorraine's Bowtique & Crafts

Treasured Teddies & More

Ballengee Farm

Cackling Crafters

Mostly Mutts

Chienne Pawtisserie, LLC

B & D Tackle

Dear Universe

Marly's Handcrafted Creations

Mindfully Made Mama Country Hobbles Craft Shop

Beads By Stacy

St. Joesph Church

Scenes Of Pennsylvania

Hackenberg Apiaries

H & R Block

Tara's Treasures

Ronald J. Bonett

Gnosis Coffee Roasters

Watch Me Bloom

Bee's Clay Cache

Leon's Jewelry

Deadwood Designs

Tim's Treasured Trinkets

Artnplantpaige

Strange Afterglow

Willow's Country Creations

IV Coffee Co.

Cheer Bows Made By A Cheer Mom

Pineswamp Woodturning

D & K Studio of Dance

Gunzey's Hot Sausage

H & R Block

Charlie's Corner

Jordanna Adams LLC

OIP

Centro Cristiano de Restauracionn

Smokin Bob's BBQ

Just Cats

Cheese Louise Cheesecakery

Boof Biscuit Company

WestWind Jewelry

The Miss Cupcake & Let's Make Whoopie

Autumn Woods Soap

Evangelistic Ministries

Tarry Shop

Myriads By Melissa

Crafty Creations By L & D

Simply Willow Creations

Furry Ninja Creations

Valley Custom Crafts

Twisted Twin Jewelry Design

Speckled Pear

Sweet Meadow Bath Co.

Dawn's Craft Creations

Jewelry Designs By Sunny

HandyCrafts LLC

Baked On The Hill

Amanda Sledgen's Photography

For questions, contact Festival Chairman Derek Longan at the harvestfestivalartsandcrafts@gmail.com.