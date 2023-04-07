Milton, Pa. — Tickets for a popular beer festival that serves as the perfect kick-off for summer go on sale today.

The Milton PA Beer Fest will take place on Sat., June 10 from 2-6 p.m. outdoors in downtown Milton near the Milton Veteran's Memorial and Moose Family Center on Front Street.

The celebration will includes dozens of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as food vendors, artisans and crafters. The event, which typically draws about 1,500 visitors, will also feature live music by Kinsey and Runaway Stroller.

General admission tickets cost $45 and include a souvenir tasting glass and samples of over 50 craft beer, wine, spirits, and cider. VIP tickets, which cost $80, allow early entry into the festival (at 1 p.m.) , a VIP tasting tent, souvenir cooler bag, and more. Only 100 VIP tickets will be sold.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Festival goers must be 21 and have identification to attend. The event will be held rain or shine. No refunds will be offered.

