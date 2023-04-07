Beer generic
Ccanva

Milton, Pa. — Tickets for a popular beer festival that serves as the perfect kick-off for summer go on sale today.

The Milton PA Beer Fest will take place on Sat., June 10 from 2-6 p.m. outdoors in downtown Milton near the Milton Veteran's Memorial and Moose Family Center on Front Street.

The celebration will includes dozens of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as food vendors, artisans and crafters. The event, which typically draws about 1,500 visitors, will also feature live music by Kinsey and Runaway Stroller.  

General admission tickets cost $45 and include a souvenir tasting glass and samples of over 50 craft beer, wine, spirits, and cider. VIP tickets, which cost $80, allow early entry into the festival (at 1 p.m.) , a VIP tasting tent, souvenir cooler bag, and more. Only 100 VIP tickets will be sold.

Tickets can be purchased here

Festival goers must be 21 and have identification to attend. The event will be held rain or shine. No refunds will be offered.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.