Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating the start of cooler weather with a German Fall Festival this weekend.

The museum, located at 598 Green St., will be selling brats and bratwurst dinners, apple desserts and German beer during the two-day festival on Friday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Dinners can enjoy their fare at the museum's outdoor picnic tables or order take-out by texting 570-713-202.

For more information, visit the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's Facebook page.

