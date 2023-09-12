Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating the start of cooler weather with a German Fall Festival this weekend.
The museum, located at 598 Green St., will be selling brats and bratwurst dinners, apple desserts and German beer during the two-day festival on Friday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
Dinners can enjoy their fare at the museum's outdoor picnic tables or order take-out by texting 570-713-202.
For more information, visit the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's Facebook page.
