Mifflinburg, Pa. – A long-awaited dream for many furry-friends is soon to become a reality: a dog park in Mifflinburg.

The dog park has been a long-awaited project. The initial momentum started in 2017 when Taylor and Luis Montesinos started a GoFundMe to crowdsource funding for fencing and other start-up costs for the space.

"Our mission for the Mifflinburg Dog Park is to establish a safe, sanitary, and enclosed environment where well-behaved dogs can exercise and train while off their leashes," reads the mission statement on the Mifflinburg Dog Park Facebook page. "The park creates a well maintained space for dog owners, who are willing to uphold the park’s rules. As a result, socialization opportunities are provided for both dogs and their owners."

As of today, the dog park is near completion and the Montesinos have posted a call for the public to help with the finishing touches.

"We are having a work party, this Saturday, April 9th at 10:00am. Over the years we have had numerous people ask how they can help support the dog park, and the time is now! We are asking for help on Saturday to finish up the fencing pieces and complete finishing touches before we open," reads the most recent post on the dog park's Facebook page.

Anyone who wishes to attend on Saturday is advised to bring a shovel and a raincoat, in case of wet weather. After Saturday's event, the park will still need approval from the borough before it can officially open.

The park will be located on Eighth street near the Haney ballfields, just outside the outfield fence.