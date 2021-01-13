Middleburg, Pa. – After contracting COVID-19 and being hospitalized earlier this month, Middleburg Police Chief Tony Jordan has died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Chief Tony Jordan, Middleburg Police Department, has passed away," said Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 in a Facebook post today. "Chief Jordan was a pillar of the community, having served years in law enforcement, and will be greatly missed."

Jordan fell ill with COVID-19 earlier this month and was admitted to the hospital just over one week prior to his passing.

Jordan's family is aware the news of his passing has been made public.

Mark Bailey has been serving as acting Police Chief while Jordan was ill and was formally appointed during a council meeting on Tuesday night, Borough Council President and Acting Mayor Heidi Potter told WKOK.