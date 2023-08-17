Wellsboro's art and cultural center, known as the "Gmeiner," is attracting new attention in the community as a metal sculpture newly graces the center's front lawn.

As the staff tells it, Wellsboro’s glamorous new "resident" — an outsized spider fashioned from gears, wrenches, hay rakes. and other metal parts — arrived with “Metal Metamorphic,” the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center’s April exhibit of metal artwork by sculptor Mark English of Westfield, Pa.

The metallic piece now has a forever home at the Gmeiner, where you’ll find her comfortably nesting in the front flowerbed, the prime spot she occupied during the show.

It took a trio of local art lovers — current and recent Gmeiner members — to make it happen. Noticing how the unconventional sculpture delighted visitors of all ages and stopped passersby, Holly Morris, Kathy Plumley, and Karen Meyers pooled their resources to purchase the piece for the center’s permanent collection.

“It was definitely a stroke of genius to put it out front,” said Meyers. “People were taking pictures of their kids with the spider, then going in to the exhibit with them, then finding out about all the programs the Gmeiner has for people of all ages. So, we thought, let's make this permanent.”

Gmeiner Director Carrie Heath, welcoming the new piece, said she will launch a “Name the Spider” contest in August.

The contest will invite children to suggest a name for the spider, adding to an "Idea Web." At the end of the month, all the name ideas will be considered and the winner will be selected.

The Gmeiner will be open from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 through Sunday Aug. 27 (closed on Mondays) for the August exhibits.

English, the spider’s creator, reflected on the meaning of the artwork. “My materials, much like people, are often imperfect, showing signs of wear, yet having a story and waiting to be transformed,” he said.

Children visiting the Gmeiner and imagining names for English’s sculpture may wish to weave their own web of stories around it.

The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. We are open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission to the gallery is always free.

