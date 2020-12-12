Flemington, Pa. – If this old photograph of Santa's "reindeer" sends you straight down memory lane, you may be from Lock Haven.

Generations of Lock Haven locals fondly remember the elaborate, whimsical Christmas displays by the late Ben Cardamone, of Flemington.

From 1958 until he passed away in 2000, Mr. Cardamone created the displays at his home near Hillview Street in Flemington Borough.

"He worked so hard every year on it. He loved seeing people drive by," said Angela Cardamone Campos, granddaughter of Ben and Anne Cardamone.

Mr. Cardamone, a former union leader at Piper Aircraft Co., added motors to his displays. He made Santa's hand wave and rigged deer heads to bob up and down into a bucket of apples.

"He loved to tinker and build things," Ms. Cardamone Campos recalled. "He would be thrilled people are still remembering it."

In the 1950s, one of Ben Cardamone's displays posed the question: How should Santa deliver his presents - by air plane, space ship or hot air balloon?

"He tried to get my dad to climb up in the tree and dress up as a character in the display and my dad didn't want to have any part of it," Ms. Cardamone Campus said with a chuckle.

Other standout displays include a towering rocket ship in 1963 and a McDonald's-themed display in the late 1970s.

"He had all of the characters: Ronald McDonald, Grimace and the Hamburglar. I wish I could find pictures. He drew life-size characters, that was one of my favorite years," Ms. Cardamone Campos said.

But the moving deer heads were perhaps Mr. Cardamone's most well-known and beloved displays, which appeared in the 90s.

"They were real mounted deer heads. My grandfather was not a hunter. I still don't know where he got all the deer heads from," Ms. Cardamone Campus recalled.

To a child, the effect was magical. Behind the scenes, motorized deer heads were propped on a fence and Ruldolph's nose was electrified by a red light bulb.

Rudolph was so popular that one year he was stolen by local college kids – but later returned, according to Ms. Cardamone Campos.

Under the missing deer head, Mr. Cardamone left a playful note that said, "Some Scrooge stole Rudolph last night."

Mr. Cardamone was well-known in the community. He helped start the Clinton County SPCA, was very involved in local politics, and a picture of him hangs in the Piper Aviation Museum.

"Out of all the things he did, he was most proud of the Christmas displays. He wrote his own obituary and he wanted to make sure the Christmas display was mentioned in it," his granddaughter said.

The legacy of Mr. Cardamone's Christmas spirit lives on in the fond childhood memories of many Lock Haven locals.

"He is just smiling right now knowing that," his granddaughter said.