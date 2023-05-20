Wellsboro, Pa. — A morning of food and flying awaits visitors to the Grand Canyon Regional Airport this Memorial Weekend as the Canyon Pilots Association presents their annual pancake breakfast.

Pilots in various types of full-size aircraft fly to the airport for the breakfast, weather permitting. The public is welcome to watch them land and take off and talk to pilots about their flying machines. A raffle will be held to select those who will go on a helicopter ride. Airplane rides will be available for a fee, weather permitting.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 28 at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

The breakfast will be indoors at the corporate hangar at the airport, just west of Wellsboro in Delmar Township. This event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Parking is free with handicapped parking available.

The Pilots Association requests a donation of $10 for adults in attendance and $5 for kids ages 3 to 8. Children 2 and under receive free admission.

Menu items include ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee, and orange juice.

Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will assist with the breakfast and have ultralight aircraft on display.

The Mountain Modelaires will display radio-controlled model aircraft in an area next to the hanger.

For more information about the May 28 breakfast or flight instruction scholarships for youth ages 16 and older, email Sebastian Smith at canyonpilots@gmail.com.

