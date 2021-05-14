Williamsport, Pa. - Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter's announcement on Thursday that the Memorial Park Pool would not be opening elicited a slew of angry comments on social media.

Comments ranged from "sickening," to "unfair," and even a suggestion to start a GoFundMe campaign to get the pool openend up.

The issue is more than simple upkeep, according to Slaughter.

"Five years ago a leak started," Slaughter said. "It got progressively worse. I took office last year, and Covid hit. There was no money allocated to the pool last year," he said.

The pipe issue is allowing approximately a million gallons of chlorinated water to leak out each summer.

In November and December of 2020, during budget meetings, City Council approved $25,000 towards pool repair. The money will fund the excavation, finding the leak, repairing the leak, and new concrete.

Other improvements will include scrubbing, repainting, updating electrical, sealing, plaster, and safety markings.