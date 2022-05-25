Williamsport, Pa. — Memorial Day was established to honor those who have died in American wars. During the Civil War, citizens would place flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle, giving the day the original name of 'Decoration Day.'

Today, Pennsylvania is home to over 750,000 veterans, who have served across all major conflicts from World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan. A recent study shows that Pennsylvania has the 13th largest population of World War II veterans with 7.5 percent of the states total population having served in the military.

Lycoming County

Lycoming County Memorial Day Service

When: Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m.

Where: Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park

Prior to Memorial Day, the Lycoming County Veterans Council will be hosting a ceremony at the Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park May 28 at 11 a.m. in Williamsport.

Are we missing an event? If you know of other area events not listed here, please send an email to news@northcentralpa.com

The event will feature guest speaker Lt. Gen. Earl Hailston, who is a Vietnam War veteran. He began his career in 1967 as an enlisted infantryman in Vietnam where he would continue serving as an officer. He would later become a Marine aviator and hold multiple commands prior to his retirement in 2003.

After the main ceremony, there will be a short ceremony to dedicate the recent Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Memorial Day March for the Fallen

When: May 30 at 9 a.m.

Where: Williamsport Riverwalk

Air Force Master Sgt. Leo Knight will be traveling along the Williamsport Riverwalk on Memorial Day at 9 a.m. starting from the Maynard Street Bridge.

Anyone interested can join Knight as he makes the three-mile walk.

“Honoring the fallen through purposeful steps is an act of gratitude that humanizes the loss of our military members and fosters healing,” Knight said, “This Memorial Day, we will learn their stories, speak their names, and honor their legacies.”

Knight said he “encourages” all those who participate to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Muncy American Legion Memorial Day Parade

When: May 30 at 11:00am

Where: East Mechanic Street, Muncy, Pa.

The Muncy Memorial Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. May 30 after being cancelled the last the two years.

The parade will begin forming at 10 a.m. at East Mechanic Street and the Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge parking Lot. The parade will then walk-up Main Street to East Penn Street and end at the Muncy Cemetery.

Clinton County

Flags of Honor

When: May 27-30

Where: Main Street and Bellefonte Avenue, Lock Haven, Pa.

Starting May 27 and running through Memorial Day in Lock Haven there will be a display of American Flags that have all been sponsored to celebrate a loved one.

The flags will run along Main Street and Bellefonte Avenue.

The event is being put on by the Lock Haven Rotary Club.

Memorial Day Parade and Chicken BBQ

When: May 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Loganton, Pa.

On Memorial Day in Loganton there will be a parade along Main Street at 2 p.m. leading to a ceremony in front of the First National Bank.

The parade will then be followed by a chicken BBQ at the Sugar Valley Fire Hall at 3 p.m. where the fire company will also hold their annual raffle drawing later in the afternoon.

Tioga County

Tioga Memorial Day Ceremony

When: May 30 at 9 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park, Tioga, Pa.

The Tioga American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at 9:00 a.m. at the local Memorial Park.

Those interested in attending are directed to park at Jason’s Pub along Main Street in Tioga.

