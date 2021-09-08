Somerset, Pa. -- The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial are highlighting nominees for an award that honors the courageous actions of the 40 passengers and crew members onboard Flight 93 who thwarted a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Their plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa. nearly 20 years ago.

They're now down to four individuals.

Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, said nominations came from all over the country.

"We are pleased to highlight the bravery of these four individuals, everyday people who in a crisis took action, just like those on board Flight 93," she said.

Emily Schenkel's godmother, Flight Attendant Lorraine Bay, was on the plane that fateful day. Schenkel said, "the Flight 93 Heroes Award is vitally important to help keep the memory of Flight 93 alive."

Shenkel added that more than 75 million people have been born since September 11, 2001 and have no living memory of that day, nor the incredible acts of heroism carried out by the Flight 93 passengers and crew members.

"I want people to remember the bravery of my godmother and the other passengers and crew members that day," said Schenkel. "Their legacy and contribution to American history must be preserved."

The nominee selection panel included families of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93 and representatives from the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial board, the National Park Service and National Park Foundation.

Meet the Flight 93 Heroes Award finalists:

Justin Gavin

On Sept, 9, 2020, Gavin saw a mother and three children traveling in a burning car in Waterbury, Conn. and jumped into action. He rescued all four before flames completely engulfed the vehicle. Read more here.

Terry Ingram

On Jan. 9, 2020, Ingram was photographing eagles in Bellevue, Neb. when he witnessed a car plunge upside down into a freezing pond. He jumped into the icy water and pulled three men out of the vehicle as it was sinking.

Read more here.

Sivad Johnson

On Aug. 21, 2020, Johnson jumped into a river when he heard three girls screaming for help. The Detroit off-duty firefighter was helping the girls when authorities believe he got caught in a rip current and died. The girls were all saved.

Read more here.

Red Tate

On Nov. 27, 2020, Tate saw a truck strike a car, which then went down an embankment in Dekalb County, Ga. Tate pulled a man out of the car. Moments later the vehicle exploded into flames.

Read more here.

The selected honoree of the award will be named on Friday, Sept. 10, a day before the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in a public ceremony* at the National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown, Pa.

*In accordance with US Public Health Service guidance, during peak hours the Visitor Center may delay entry to limit crowding and promote physical distancing. To best protect staff and visitors, masks are required in all Flight 93 National Memorial buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, masks must be worn in outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.