Editor's Note This article is one installment in a series recognizing and celebrating Black History Month and what it means to people in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Jetta Harrison of Lewisburg is on a “spiritual adventure,” encouraging people of color like herself to open up to the world about daily struggles, battles, and feelings. Harrison is using the world of photography and storytelling to create a community in which people of color who have felt alone, neglected, and unwelcome, know that they are not alone.

The concept of the "Meet My Melanin" movement came to Harrison back in 2020. She felt as if her world was a ‘world of white’ and she was struggling with trying to find who she was as a person. Harrison, in her search to find herself, realized that if she felt this way, she couldn’t possibly be the only person of color struggling with her inner battle.

“The best way to learn who I am was to get around people of color, and hear their stories and learn their identities living in this area,” Harrison said. “I wanted to give them a space that honors them, because if I felt that isolated, and alone, and confused for so many years, I’m confident that others felt that way.”

Harrison's journey began with portraits and storytelling. Harrison offers a completely free photoshoot to anyone interested. She describes it as “a chance to practice being in your full embodiment of yourself, so we as people of color can go into the world and know that we belong here.”

She’s encouraged the 40 plus participants who have had their portrait taken to choose a place that makes them feel comfortable, and open. She uses relaxation techniques as the sessions begin to help participants ground themselves and be as relaxed as possible.

“I want it to be a space where you feel safer, or feel more open. We want to have a conversation where your spirit is coming forward. A lot of times, people haven’t said these things out loud before. Whatever you want to come forward so this can be documented and shared, and other people can feel safe telling their story,” Harrison said about how she tries to help her models during their sessions.

The concept of photography as an escape has a deep connection to Harrison. She hails photography for saving her life when she lost her best friend, her grandfather, in high school. As she battled depression she found that photography, and being behind the camera, was her safe space.

After discovering her love and talent for the camera, Harrison was able to take her talent and turn it into that same safe space she found for others battling the daily struggles she faces.

“Just seeing how that could make someone feel alive, and how hard it is for people of color to feel that sometimes. It just felt like something I could do for them,” Harrison said choking back tears at the impact she’s seen it have on so many people already.

Harrison also lauds the help from Rebecca Armstrong and Raisa Berkheiser of the Social Equity Coalition for helping to get her project to where it is today.

Those interested in becoming a part of "Meet My Melanin" can contact Jetta at HouseofNicoline@gmail.com or connect via Facebook or Instagram.