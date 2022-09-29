McDonald's is introducing a limited edition Happy Meal designed for adults. The offering is a marketing collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a popular streetwear brand.

The box has been designed to combine the style of Cactus Plant Flea Market and elements of McDonald's signature style. Starting on Oct. 3, the box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s App, while supplies last.

Customers will get a choice between a Big Mac or or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets; both are paired with fries and a drink.

The meals will feature a classic toy reminiscent of childhoods past. Customers will find themselves with one of four collectible figures: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or Cactus Buddy!

Customers could win custom merchandise from Catcus Plant if they purchase the meal box on the McDonald’s App.

