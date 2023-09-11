McClure, Pa. — The McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair has kicked off for a week-long celebration of delicious food, live music, and fun activities for all.

Once again the little town of McClure comes alive with the sights, sounds, lights, laughter, fellowship and homecomings as it celebrates the 132nd year of The McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair.

The free-admission event, which takes place along East Ohio Street in McClure, began Sunday and continues through Saturday, Sept. 16

Kids rides will be free on Monday from 6-9 p.m. On Tuesday, the festival's parade begins at 6 p.m. at the McClure firehall, followed by live music with Dead Simple, a classic rock band.

Senior citizens can get a bowl of soup for half price on Wednesday, and Thursday is Veteran's Day. Students get a half price discount on soup for Youth Day on Friday. That's the same day as the popular cornhole tournament, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The final day of the festival is Homecoming Day and will feature live music from Ole '97, a Johnny Cash tribute band.

bean soup is served daily starting at noon.

Entertainment schedule:

Monday: Randy Renard

Tuesday: Dead Simple

Wednesday: The Moore Brothers

Thursday: The Mahoney Brothers

Friday:Confederate Railroad

Saturday: Ole '97

