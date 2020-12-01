hoteledison_2020.jpg

Sunbury, Pa. – The City of Sunbury passed a new proclamation with a 4-1 vote by the city council members. The proclamation declares the week of Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week.

"The goal of a proclamation is to honor, celebrate or create awareness of an organization, event or significant issue that contributes to the betterment of our community," reads the city's facebook post announcing the new proclamation. 
 
Collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are serious, chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause severe and painful symptoms. Individuals with these diseases are at a higher risk for developing colorectal cancer. 
 
Approximately 1.6 million Americans currently have IBD and there is currently no cure. 
sunburyproclamation.jpg
"We commend the health care professionals and biomedical researchers who care for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis patients and work to advance research aimed at developing new treatments and a cure," continued the City in their facebook post. "We recognize those battling the disease, those who lost their life, and their families who care for them; while advocating for educational programs, improving support services, and promoting research to find a cure."
 
The mayor of Sunbury Kurt Karlovich officially declared the week as Crohn’s & Colitis Awareness Week following the city council vote of approval. Council member Joshua Brosious was the only council member to vote against the new proclamation. 
 
Brosious said he's not against the message of the proclamation, but he does not think council members should have to vote on the mayor's proclamations. In the past, the mayor would declare proclamations without the council's vote and there is no city code or ordinance requiring city council members to vote on proclamations, according to Brosious.
 
"I don't agree that I should have to vote for something that I may not support because it's showing favoritism. I'm not against the causes, but how can I say this one thing is more important than other things," said Brosious.
 
Brosious said he has voted "no" on all of the proclamations that the city council has been asked to vote on over the past six months. 