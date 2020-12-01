The mayor of Sunbury Kurt Karlovich officially declared the week as Crohn’s & Colitis Awareness Week following the city council vote of approval. Council member Joshua Brosious was the only council member to vote against the new proclamation.

Brosious said he's not against the message of the proclamation, but he does not think council members should have to vote on the mayor's proclamations. In the past, the mayor would declare proclamations without the council's vote and there is no city code or ordinance requiring city council members to vote on proclamations, according to Brosious.

"I don't agree that I should have to vote for something that I may not support because it's showing favoritism. I'm not against the causes, but how can I say this one thing is more important than other things," said Brosious.

Brosious said he has voted "no" on all of the proclamations that the city council has been asked to vote on over the past six months.