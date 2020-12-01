Sunbury, Pa. – The City of Sunbury passed a new proclamation with a 4-1 vote by the city council members. The proclamation declares the week of Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week.
Mayor of Sunbury issues new proclamation, only one council member votes "no"
"The goal of a proclamation is to honor, celebrate or create awareness of an organization, event or significant issue that contributes to the betterment of our community," reads the city's facebook post announcing the new proclamation.
Collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are serious, chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause severe and painful symptoms. Individuals with these diseases are at a higher risk for developing colorectal cancer.
Approximately 1.6 million Americans currently have IBD and there is currently no cure.
"We commend the health care professionals and biomedical researchers who care for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis patients and work to advance research aimed at developing new treatments and a cure," continued the City in their facebook post. "We recognize those battling the disease, those who lost their life, and their families who care for them; while advocating for educational programs, improving support services, and promoting research to find a cure."
The mayor of Sunbury Kurt Karlovich officially declared the week as Crohn’s & Colitis Awareness Week following the city council vote of approval. Council member Joshua Brosious was the only council member to vote against the new proclamation.
Brosious said he's not against the message of the proclamation, but he does not think council members should have to vote on the mayor's proclamations. In the past, the mayor would declare proclamations without the council's vote and there is no city code or ordinance requiring city council members to vote on proclamations, according to Brosious.
"I don't agree that I should have to vote for something that I may not support because it's showing favoritism. I'm not against the causes, but how can I say this one thing is more important than other things," said Brosious.
Brosious said he has voted "no" on all of the proclamations that the city council has been asked to vote on over the past six months.
Emma Downey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
2020 Pa. Bear Harvest totals
-
Williamsport woman charged with insurance fraud after allegedly lying about hitting deer
-
Route 42 crash in Lycoming County claims life of Milton man
-
Running of the Krampus event is a new holiday tradition in Williamsport
-
Muncy man charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI
-
Felony charges for Hughesville man accused of $10 scrap metal theft
-
PSP Montoursville looking for owners of lost property in Loyalsock Township
-
Two local businesses respond differently to latest COVID-19 orders
-
Bail reduced by $725,000 after fingerprints left at home invasion scene not a match to suspect
-
Woman charged for spitting on state troopers, breaking trooper's eyeglasses
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.