Williamsport, Pa. — K's for Cancer held its summer street fair fundraising event Saturday afternoon at the Brickyard, featuring a few notable public figures, and a crowd of hungry people.

Those brave souls willing to enter the surprisingly chilly waters of the dunk tank included Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, State Representative Jamie Flick, Williamsport/Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce President Jason Fink, and Brickyard employee Katie Cassidy.

Included at the event this year for the first time was a hot dog eating contest. Just like in the national competition, contestants were given ten minutes to eat as many hotdogs as they could.

Williamsport resident Troy Mercer won the title, as he downed nine and a half hot dogs — bun and all.

The Pine Square Block Party also included a bbq pit from Country Store, which provided the hot dogs for the contest, as well as a cornhole tournament and games, a shandy/radler beer tent, and live late-night music from the Mighty Susquehannas.

K’s for Cancer was founded by Rex and Cathy Hilton in 2013 after the passing of their son, Justin.

Other events besides the street fair include annual golf tournaments and a St. Patrick's Day 5K run.

Since its inception, K’s for Cancer has provided more than $300,000 to over 600 cancer patients and their families.

