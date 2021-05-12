Williamsport, Pa. - In a press release, Mayor Derek Slaughter announced that Splash Cove Pool in Memorial Park will not be opening for the 2021 season.

The mayor explained the city's public works department will be working hard on continued improvements for the 2022 season.

Slaughter said these improvements will include scrubbing, repainting, updating electrical, sealing, plaster, and safety markings.

Slaughter explained the upkeep necessary for the city to maintain such a big luxury like a public swimming pool.

"Even with these dedicated efforts, there are still more repairs to be addressed and completed, including an ongoing leak that is costing taxpayers a considerable amount of money in water and chemicals," according to the mayor.