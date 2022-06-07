A segment of the hit culinary competition series MasterChef is coming to Williamsport in a live Community Arts Center (CAC) show on Sept. 29.

The show will feature junior chefs participating in the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour, a production of TCG Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America.

The CAC is one stop on the MasterChef Junior Live! Tour of 25 plus cities.

The show will feature the finalists and fan favorites of Season Eight as they go head to head in cooking demonstrations and food challenges.

Tickets start at $31.50 and can be purchased at www.MasterChefLiveTour.com and www.caclive.com this Friday, June 10, 2022.

The all-star cast will be revealed after the season finale of MasterChef Junior on Thursday, June 23, 8-9:00 p.m. ET/PT, on FOX.

“MasterChef Junior Live! is one of TCG’s favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorites segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience. The energy this show brings is contagious,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

