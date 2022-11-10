Reprinted from the Bay Journal

Maryland and Pennsylvania have added forested tracts containing some of the oldest trees in their states to the Old-Growth Forest Network.

Started in 2011 by Joan Maloof, a retired professor from Maryland’s Salisbury University, the nonprofit Old-Growth Forest Network seeks to preserve at least one forest in every U.S. county where the trees haven’t been timbered in at least 150 years —or where they can be protected to eventually sustain old-growth woods.

In September, a 14-acre tract known as the Schoolhouse Woods in Queen Anne’s County, MD, near Queenstown, was added to the network. Some of the oak trees are estimated to be more than 200 years old. A holly tree is an estimated to be 290–400 years old.

On Oct. 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources added the 120-acre Hemlocks Natural Area in southcentral Pennsylvania to the network.

Part of the Tuscarora State Forest, the Hemlocks Natural Area contains a virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine. Many of the trees are believed to be more than 225 years old with the largest reaching more than 120 feet in height and 50 inches in diameter.

Earlier this year, DCNR added Sweet Root Natural Area in Bedford County and Beartown Woods in Franklin County to the network.

Pennsylvania has 26 designated old-growth sites, the most of any state in the network. Maryland has 11 sites.

For information or to volunteer with the Old-Growth Forest Network, visit oldgrowthforest.net.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Environmental concerns halt building use proposal in Milton What's up this weekend? November 11-13