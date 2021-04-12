Montoursville, PA – Mark Grose has been named the district office Employee of the Month for April 2021.

Mark is a Transportation, Automotive and Equipment Specialist (TAES) with PennDOT District 3's District Maintenance Unit. In that capacity he assists the District Equipment Manager (DEM), oversees repairs of equipment throughout District 3, supports the Preventative Maintenance Quality Assurance (PMQA) process and serves as back up to the DEM. Mark works with district and county personnel to ensure equipment repairs and monthly Preventative Maintenance is completed.

While in this position, he developed a spreadsheet which monitors the progress of all District Equipment repairs daily, which provides seamless communication between County Garage staff and the DEM. In addition, Mark works with county garage staff to research issues and run daily, weekly, and monthly reports, such as work orders, high fuel reports, and equipment usage.

Mark monitors the District's warranty recovery program, ensuring all pertinent information is provided and approves all A1 warranty notifications in the Commonwealth's SAP program. He is well respected by his co-workers, provides additional training to new mechanics, and is a champion for those who work in the field.

Over the winter months, Mark worked with the Community Relations Coordinator to write a series of articles focusing on PennDOT equipment, operators, and mechanics. The articles were published in the District's monthly newsletter, Department's Facebook page, Follow the DOT newsletter, and Blog website.

Mark is a 10-year employee of PennDOT. He resides in Danville, with his wife Becky and their two children. Mark enjoys spending time with family and friends, hunting and tractor-pulls. He also spends time repairing and restoring farm tractors.

Congratulations to Mark Grose, the district office Employee of the Month for April 2021.