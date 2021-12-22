Williamsport, Pa. -- The drum beats on. Or at least for about 20 local kids who hope it beats on, as they look forward to marching with Fusion Core, a Drum and Bugle Corps team based out of Jefferson, NJ.

Fusion Core is a weekend-only DCA corps that competes on weekends from the end of June until Labor Day weekend. This year's championships are in Rochester NY, but there is a show in Williamsport on July 30th. The DCA corps championships have been in Williamsport in the past.

The cost for participating in drum corps with Fusion is $1,200 for the season, according to Marc Garside, show coordinator and percussion caption head as well as the owner of EPIC Percussion in South Williamsport.

The cost goes towards rehearsal/housing sites, which are typically high school facilities. "This has been an ever-increasing cost the past few years, and Covid hasn't made it any easier. Other than that, it goes toward instruments, supplies, uniforms, food, show design, and instruction," Garside said.

The DCA did not have a 2020 season at all, and in 2021 there was only a virtual season, where the groups stayed in the same location all year and sent in videos of their performances that were streamed online the following week. This year, Garside said, the plan is to get back to as much of a normal season as possible.

Garside has been instrumental in involving kids in DCA since moving to Williamsport in 2009 and teaching marching band at Williamsport High School.

"Every season (with the exception of 2020 and 2021) there has been a carpool of very motivated weekend warriors who have gone to march drum corps in DCA from this area," Garside said.

"We started in the early days going to Caballeros, and then in 2017 we started going to White Sabers, and now in 2022 we're going with Fusion. The change-up has mostly been because that's where me and my staff at EPIC Percussion have been hired to teach/design," he continued.

They've been able to recruit between 15 to 30 students, ages 16 years and older. Garside and his team help them by organizing the carpools and raise the money with fundraisers.

"EPIC also donates a lot of equipment, instruments, and labor to help the corps we're working with as much as we can. We do similar things with the high school bands we work with. I wish I could say funding was good with all of these things, but even in schools, the performing arts are severely underfunded, especially in this region of the country," Garside said.

The benefits to students are vast:

They get to get to be a part of a team of other highly motivated students and performers from all over PA, NJ, VA, DE, and CT and sometimes others.

They earn spots through an audition process that evaluates their ability to learn and take constructive criticism and apply it, rather than a typical audition that's based on what they can do in the moment. "The whole thing is based on growth and assessing how far we think they will be able to go by the end of the season, which is almost 9 months from now," Garside said.

They make friends and network with people from all over the northeast, sometiems making connections that lead to scholarships for college and careers in music.

They are in a situation where they are pursuing excellence, with a high degree of expectation and accountability.

"It's not easy," Garside said. "Unlike in most sports, we can't rely on our strongest player to win the game while most of the team watches from the bench. When we say we're only as strong as our weakest link, it's real. Everyone is out there playing and marching, and if one person isn't carrying their weight, it impacts everyone.

This sounds intimidating," Garside continued, "but it's actually awesome. The amount of confidence and growth I've seen in people who have done this is unbelievable. They know that if they can do this, they can do just about anything. Instead of just benching them, we help them, train them, and motivate them. They just need to be dedicated to it and show up every day."

Garside said perhaps the most beneficial aspect of DCA is the art of "application." It's one thing to learn and recite information to pass a test. It's another, he said, to learn and apply that information in the moment.

"That's what we do. We evaluate the performance, critique it, analyze it, do it again, and repeat that. Striving for a higher level of excellence, yet being able to retain it and execute it consistently. If you ever watch a group practice, and wonder why they repeat the same chunk of the show so often, this is why. They aren't just doing it again to do it again, they are evaluating, and applying corrections, and systematically elevating their performance," Garside said.

Participants in DCA begin in the winter and spring with a handful of weekend rehearsals. The bulk of the instruction is individual based with virtual lessons and video assignments.

The dedication is real: in May, they start having weekly weekend rehearsals that last the whole season long. DCA participants have a few Sundays off, and one weekend off for vacations.

The students work hard, and the payoff is real, but covering costs is a challenge. "Even just a $5 donation would be awesome, or just sharing this story and helping us spread the word," Garside said.



